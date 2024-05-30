Pitches Have Reportedly Been Made For William Regal To Join WWE NXT Faction As Mentor

William Regal has been back in WWE for almost 18 months at the time of writing following a stint in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, but has mainly stayed away from the spotlight. He returned in January 2023 as the Vice President of Global Talent Development, but his exit from AEW came with a non-compete clause that meant he was unable to appear on television for one whole year. That clause has since expired, and there has now been talks for a new on-screen role for the Englishman.

According to Fightful Select, there have been pitches that originally began a few months ago for Regal to be introduced as the new manager of the No Quarter Catch Crew, the NXT faction that also includes Regal's real-life son Charlie Dempsey. Dempsey himself made a comment on the May 28 edition of "WWE NXT" about the Crew needing a sense of structure in their rivalry with Tony D'Angelo's family, which has seen D'Angelo capture the NXT Heritage Cup from Dempsey. If Regal were to become a full-time on-screen character, it would be his first major position on TV since returning to the company, and his first since being the NXT General Manager during the brand's 'black and gold' era.

Regal has appeared on-screen sporadically since his non-compete clause expired, first appearing in a social media video to announce that Dempsey would be travelling to All Japan Pro Wrestling in January to challenge for the company's Triple Crown Championship. He has since appeared on WWE TV to appoint Ava as the new NXT General Manager, congratulate his son on winning the NXT Heritage Cup at NXT Roadblock, and was spotted sitting next to former STARDOM performer Giulia when she made an appearance at the NXT Stand and Deliver event over WrestleMania 40 weekend.

