Kevin Nash Discusses Issue Austin & Colten Gunn Have Had In-Ring In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash worked in front of crowds both large and small during his wrestling career, and on an episode of his podcast "Kliq This," Nash took some time to analyze an issue regarding crowd size that he's noticed in AEW. Looking back on a promo from a recent edition of "AEW Dynamite," Nash noticed two young performers turning their backs to the camera.

"It was Billy Gunn's two kids and it looked like some guy that was playing a bootlegger from the [1930s] as their mouthpiece," Nash said, referring to Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and "Switchblade" Jay White. "It's so hard for these guys to go out and work the hard camera, because there's nobody there."

The WWE Hall of Famer is referencing AEW's much-discussed attendance issues, which can result in the area surrounding the main TV camera being full of empty seats. This can make it difficult for performers to seem natural while looking and speaking in that direction, but Nash strongly believes it's a skill that wrestlers have to develop.

"That's the difference between a pro and not a pro," Nash continued. "Jay did a good job. ... He kind of pulled the two Gunn kids to where they were at the ropes and they were looking at the hard camera."

At the same time, Nash understood why Austin and Colten were turning toward the crowd, and it's something that's difficult to resist when you're getting a reaction. One way in which Nash believes the Gunn brothers excel is in getting genuine heat from the audience. That's in contrast to their father, who Nash said is too nice to ever dislike.

