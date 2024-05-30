Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Can Make This Talent A Star

On May 25, WWE crowned its second-ever Queen of the Ring at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff provided his analysis of the Queen of the Ring tournament finals, which pitted Nia Jax against Lyra Valkyria. While he didn't have high expectations heading into the contest, Bischoff noted that he was quite impressed with the performance put on by Jax and Valkyria. Furthermore, Bischoff believes WWE can make Jax into a certified star.

"I love the match, and as far as the finish goes, I don't know, but I will say this; if Nia has found a way to work that match without killing her opponents, she's going to be awesome," Bischoff said. "She's going to be awesome, and not only because of the way the match played out, the psychology, the pacing of the match, but did you see her in the ring when Paul Levesque gave her the crown? That emotion was real. You can't teach it. You can't put it in a pill and swallow it. You can't put it in a needle and inject it. You can't order it off Amazon. For someone to have that much of a heart, for what she's doing, and to be that emotionally invested, you can make that person a star because it's there. That emotion is there. The way she emoted it, yeah, I'm a Nia fan."

Coming off her win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Jax has now solidified a spot on the WWE SummerSlam card, specifically in a match for the WWE Women's Championship. Currently, that title is held by Bayley, who began her reign at WrestleMania 40 by defeating her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY.

