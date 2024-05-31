Tommy Dreamer Suggests How WWE Should Book Jordynne Grace's NXT Match

Former ECW star Tommy Dreamer has provided his thoughts on the "NXT" debut of the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who challenged the current "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to a match at "NXT" Battleground this past Tuesday.

Advertisement

On next week's edition of "NXT," Grace will go one-on-one with Stevie Turner, and Dreamer stated on "Busted Open Radio" that he wants Grace's first match on the gold brand to be a squash match. He also commented on Robert Stone trying to take the job of the "NXT" general manager, Ava Raine.

"Stevie Turner's saying she's cutting her teeth on their digital show trying to make a name for herself. I thought she did excellent in her promo trying to, you know, get a foot in the door with the boss. Also why is Robert Stone always hanging out next to Ava? There's some thing brewing. We all know we can't trust Mr. Stone ever, so Ava watch your back, you have a very toxic, parasitic person who's trying to slit your throat and take your job while he's standing next to you."

Advertisement

Bully Ray also weighed in on the upcoming match between Grace and Perez at "NXT" Battleground and explained how he loves the idea of the TNA star winning her first "NXT" title opportunity.

"I would love to see some kind of shock and awe, get people talking, why not? If Jordynne were to show up and defeat Roxanne Perez and now is your "NXT" and TNA World Champion, and now Roxane Perez gets her rematch and shows up on TNA television and is able to win back her championship, I don't see anything wrong with that," said Ray.

"NXT" Battleground will take place on Sunday, June 9, which will be WWE's first-ever event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.