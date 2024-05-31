Eric Bischoff Reacts To Jack Perry Fire Spot At AEW Double Or Nothing

The third Anarchy in the Arena match has gone down in the minds of many fans as possibly the most chaotic of the trilogy so far. The Elite walked out of Las Vegas victorious over Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR, after Jack Perry secured the pinfall over Danielson. During the match, Allin was hung upside down from the ceiling, Europe's "The Final Countdown" was played on a loop, and most notably, Perry was set on fire by Allin, all while AEW President Tony Khan rolled down the ramp in fear he would get burned.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been vocal about his criticism of AEW in the past. But during a special edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast, he admitted that he was very impressed with how they executed the fire stunt.

"They executed it very well," Bischoff said. "I'm not suggesting I thought it was a great idea, but if you're going to do something like that, you have to do it really well or it can stink the joint up."

Bischoff used the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch as an example of when a stunt goes wrong. He noted that he was impressed that AEW pulled the stunt off safely without the assistance of any fire marshals.

"It was a high-risk stunt, it was hard to execute, it was dangerous, I'm really surprised they were able to pull it off because arenas have really strict laws or rules like that. Usually have to have fire marshals there and the fire marshals have to be the one to put out the fire on the stuntperson, in this case, a wrestler. So I was really shocked that they pulled it off, and they pulled it off very well."

Please credit "83 Weeks" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.