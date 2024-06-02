Why AEW's Chris Jericho Believes He's Similar To The Rolling Stones

English rock band The Rolling Stones is currently on another stadium tour around the United States promoting their "Hackney Diamonds" album, released in October 2023. Founding members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both 80 years old at the time of writing, but are still able to perform in front of thousands of people all over the world at an extremely high level, something that former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho sees in himself.

During a recent interview with "TMZ Sports," the 53-year-old stated that watching The Rolling Stones perform live this late into their career is comparable to how he is still performing at a high level despite all of his years in the wrestling business.

"Mick is 80, and you look at this guy and he lives in a different planet," Jericho said. "I think it's because he's been doing it since he was a teenager. I think that's the same with me. I don't see myself as 53, I don't feel 53, I don't work like I'm 53, I just do what I do and I think it's more instinct at this point in time."

The FTW Champion revealed a moment during his title defense at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata where he felt a lot of pain after getting dropped on the back of his head following a suplex. However, his years of experience have taught him to keep on going, absorb the punishment, and allow himself to be excited for the future. "If I didn't think I could still compete at the highest of levels, it wouldn't matter if I'm 53, 33, 73, I wouldn't do it. But for me right now I'm excited about AEW."

