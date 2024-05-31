Tony Khan Addresses Possibility Of AEW Dynamite Adding A Third Hour

AEW President Tony Khan has made it no secret that he is excited for the future of his company, especially given the ongoing media rights negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery. With a new deal comes the potential for new opportunities, and one of those could be the chance to produce three straight hours of content on a single night, something that Khan has had to do on multiple occasions in recent months due to both "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Collision" being pre-empted by other major sporting events.

While these three-hour blocks have been sporadic so far, could AEW make a permanent play to make one of their shows three hours long? During an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Khan said there is a good chance AEW fans will see more three-hour blocks in the future. "I think that I'd be very open to doing it," Khan said. "It's something to consider, a three-hour block of AEW, it's been very well received, and we've seen our best numbers on Saturday in like eight months just doing these three-hour blocks very recently. So it's definitely resonated with people."

While pairing "Rampage" and "Collision" together has worked so far, Khan also commented on the potential of making "AEW Dynamite," the company's highest-drawing show, an hour longer given the success of what he's seen on Saturday nights. "It's interesting right now per hour, the most we ger per hour for any of our TV shows is Dynamite, so in some ways you could say, 'Well, that would be really lucrative opportunity.' I think that it's a very interesting conversation to have about how many nights a week do you allocate the program. Is five hours the best? Should we do six? I definitely want to do at least five now."

