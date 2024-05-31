Dave Meltzer Analyzes AEW's Ongoing Media Rights Negotiations

With AEW's current media rights deal set to expire early next year, and the exclusive negotiating period between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery about to end, the promotion's next TV deal has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks. Earlier this week, a report emerged stating that Tony Khan was "disappointed" with the current offer on the table from WBD, though that was later disputed by AEW sources.

Following up in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer went in-depth on the topic, including a hint at the current figure being offered by WBD. Referring to the report from earlier this week, Meltzer stated that he wouldn't consider the current dollar amount "disappointing," as it is believed to be higher than the previously-estimated $110 million per year. However, AEW has yet to accept the offer, indicating that think they can do better.

If these estimates are even close to true, Meltzer believes AEW will become profitable for the first time once the deal is signed. Additionally, while the writer confirmed that all three AEW shows and streaming rights are up for grabs, it does not seem likely that the company's PPVs will move to a subscription service. Until the contract is signed, however, everything is still up in the air.

