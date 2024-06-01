Tommy Dreamer Discusses MJF's Absence From This Week's AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his surprise return to All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing 2024, where he not only got a measure of revenge on Adam Cole, but also announced that he had agreed to stay with the company for the foreseeable future, even getting a tattoo to drive the point home. However, MJF was notably absent from the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," something many fans have questioned given the level of excitement around his return.

Advertisement

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was asked if MJF should have been on "Dynamite."

"I was okay with it," Dreamer said. "I liked the package ... you've got to space out what you have on television. I would have loved to have seen him there live in front of that crowd, because I thought that crowd had a lot of energy and was really very, very pro-AEW ... KIA Forum really has taken over as an AEW venue."

MJF seems to have his first opponent lined up in the form of former ROH World Champion Rush, who called Friedman out on "Dynamite." When asked if Rush was the right man to be MJF's first feud back, Dreamer suggested MJF needs to find his spot in the company again.

Advertisement

"It's giving Rush something and it's giving MJF something," Dreamer said. "I don't know if MJF fits into the title picture right now. In creative plans, he kind has to be kind of brought back."

MJF will be appearing live on the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where it seems likely that he will answer Rush's challenge.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.