More Reported Details On MJF's AEW Contract, Injury & Creative Plans After DoN Return

MJF is back in AEW, freshly inked on his skin, and reportedly also inked on paper (though less freshly).

Fightful Select is reporting that MJF agreed to a new deal with AEW in 2022, shortly after his controversial Double or Nothing weekend stunt which saw MJF book a flight out of Vegas before having a divisive showing against Wardlow. It is not clear if the agreement was an extension of MJF's previous contract or an outright new deal between the two parties, but either way, MJF is about 22 months into the new agreement with AEW, despite all of the talk of him and the company being at odds. The new agreement is said to make him the highest-paid talent in the entire company. MJF is said to already have creative ideas, which Fightful sources described as 'out of left field.'

MJF is also said to have not undergone shoulder surgery following his November 2023 injury. Before he and Adam Cole suffered injuries, MJF and Cole had been slated to wrestle each other in late 2023, with Cole possibly even unseating MJF as AEW champion but Cole's ankle injury and MJF's shoulder injury led to plans being changed and Samoa Joe defeating MJF in December 2023 at AEW World's End. MJF had not been seen in AEW until Double or Nothing on Sunday, when he returned to reveal his AEW-centric tattoo, promising to simply be a force for "hate" going forward. MJF was reportedly put in a wheelchair and shrouded ahead of his entrance into the MGM Grand Garden Arena, so as not to tip off fans or his fellow wrestlers.

