Jordynne Grace Discusses Pressures Of Representing TNA On WWE TV

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace shocked the wrestling world this past Tuesday after being announced as the surprise challenger for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. It was Grace's second appearance at a WWE event, and could potentially be the catalyst for more WWE-TNA collaborations in the future. Recently, Grace chopped it up with Sean Ross Sapp on the "Fightful Wrestling Podcast" to discuss the excitement and pressure of delivering on the big stage.

Advertisement

"A lot of these people have not seen me wrestle before, so you can wrestle the exact same way. And just now, hopefully there's more people that can appreciate it," Grace said. "The biggest thing for me is that I know WWE and TNA are putting a lot of stock into me to do well. And I feel like if I do badly, this could be cataclysmic ... it could potentially end the partnership if I do so badly that they're just like, 'Well we're never doing that again, we're never taking a chance doing that again,' so it's a lot of pressure."

While Grace admits she feels the need to make a statement in "NXT," she went on to talk about the mentality that can help her find peace in the ring — a mentality she found during her first WWE appearance as part of the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.

Advertisement

"What I learned at the Rumble was, no matter where it is or who it's in front of, it's still a wrestling ring," Grace said confidently. "And that's what I've been doing for half my life."

Grace challenges Perez at Battleground on Sunday, June 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Fightful Wrestling with Sean Ross Sapp" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.