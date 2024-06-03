Booker T Discusses WWE's Relationship With TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on WWE's current partnership with TNA and also provided his thoughts on the "NXT" debut of the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who will challenge Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker explained that he was shocked to see Grace appear on "NXT."

"Unexpected entry. I'm serious, man. She came out and I didn't know she was gonna be there at all; it was a surprise, a shock to me, just like it was for Roxanne Perez... I was talking about Jordynne Grace at the Royal Rumble and how good of a job and she fit right in, she really looked like she belonged. For her to make this step to show up in Vegas, at Battleground taking on the champ, the prodigy, this is gonna be good. This is gonna be really really good; it's gonna get a chance to let Roxanne Perez show how good she really is as champion."

Booker explained that he believes the relationship between WWE and TNA will continue to grow, especially with the younger talent in the business. He also admitted the partnership would different if this was an older version of TNA, referring to the year 2008. The Hall of Famer stated that he thinks WWE can help TNA more than they can hurt it and used Grace's appearance at the Rumble as an example for why TNA stars will want to earn a spot on the WWE roster.

Grace wasn't the only debut for "NXT" last Tuesday, as former AEW Star Ethan Page attacked Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans at the end of the show.

