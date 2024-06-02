Current WWE Star & TNA Names Reportedly Backstage For MLW Battle Riot Saturday Night

MLW Battle Riot featured plenty of surprises on the screen, but some interesting names showed up behind the scenes as well. According to Fightful Select, WWE star Xavier Woods attended the event along with TNA Wrestling producer David Sahadi. As of this writing, it's unclear if their respective visits were social calls or related to business matters.

Advertisement

Battle Riot also featured a host of notable stars on the show, ranging from Hollywood stars to horrorcore rappers. Actor Paul Walter Hauser took part in the titular match and was joined by Chris Danger and the Insane Clown Posse's Violent J. WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Mark Henry also participated in the festivities, marking the latter's first appearance for another wrestling promotion since parting ways with AEW last week.

Woods' visit is interesting, however, given the timing of it. WWE has shown a willingness to collaborate with other promotions since Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Nick Khan started steering the ship. For example, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared on "WWE NXT" and challenged Roxanne Perez to a match at Battleground next week. However, when one considers that WWE and MLW reached an antitrust lawsuit settlement earlier this year, it's hard to imagine them working together any time soon.

Advertisement

MLW isn't the only company to host some WWE alums lately. Mansoor was spotted backstage during last week's "AEW Dynamite," though it's unknown if he was just visiting for the night or if he's been in negotiations with Tony Khan about joining the promotion.