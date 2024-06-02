Former WWE Star Was Reportedly Backstage At Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Could another former WWE star be on his way to AEW?

According to Fightful Select, Mansoor was backstage for the May 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, the purpose of his visit remains unclear, and it's currently unknown if Tony Khan is interested in adding the former Maximum Male Models member to the roster. It isn't uncommon for wrestlers to visit their friends at shows, so it's possible that Mansoor was just hanging out.

Advertisement

Mansoor was one of several stars WWE released in September 2023, with other notable names including Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Emma, Riddick Moss, and Dolph Ziggler. Despite being let go, Mansoor has said that he isn't bitter about his WWE release, and he's been active on the independent circuit since then.

It remains to be seen if he'll end up in AEW, but Tony Khan has promised to be active in the free agent market in 2024. As of this writing, he's already signed Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Deonna Purrazzo. Meanwhile, former WWE Shelton Benjamin has been linked with a move to AEW, while Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler) has confirmed that he's had talks with Khan in the past.

Advertisement

At the time of this writing, Mansoor's last match was at the DPW Limit Break event on May 19. He teamed up with Mase Madden to face Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, aka The Motor City Machine Guns. The latter tag team is reportedly heading to AEW soon as well, so maybe Mansoor will cross paths with them again in the near future — if he joins the promotion.