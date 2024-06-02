Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Launches Unique Presidential Campaign

Mustafa Ali is riding high as the TNA X-Division Champion, but it seems that he has political aspirations as well. The former WWE star uploaded a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that he's running for "President of Professional Wrestling," and he's promised to change the entire industry if he gets elected.

"As President, I will make professional wrestling great again. Because I believe that fans like you deserve stories that move you, matches that relieve you, and champions that inspire you. That's why I want to lead the charge in making crucial changes to our industry. As President, I will ensure that competitors stop shaking a** and start shaking hands. I will place an immediate ban on excessive violence and bloodshed. The people want to see a match, not attempted murder.

Ali also promised mandatory age limits on all competitors and better retirement options for veterans. He believes that aging talents deserve to stay at home, and he wants to ensure that it happens. "Change is finally here, and our best days are yet to come. I'm Mustafa Ali, and I approve this message," he concluded.

Of course, this isn't Ali's first time experimenting with a political character. During his WWE run, Ali debuted a "New America" gimmick only for it to be nixed shortly after the initial vignettes aired. However, he introduced a variation of the idea during his short stint on "WWE NXT" in 2023, but the idea didn't have enough time to garner momentum as Ali was released from his WWE contract in September.