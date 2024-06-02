Why WWE Announcer Pat McAfee Feels Honored To Do His Job

Two days after his return at the 2024 Royal Rumble event, Pat McAfee was confirmed to be back in WWE full-time as an on-air broadcaster for the "WWE Raw" brand. Since then, McAfee has provided weekly commentary for "Raw" alongside Michael Cole, while also occasionally calling WWE premium live events, such as WrestleMania 40. Earlier today, WWE shared a compilation video of "hilarious" commentary moments from 2024, to which McAfee responded with a message based in gratitude.

"An absolute honor to be allowed to do this as a 'job,'" McAfee wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "[Michael Cole] & [Corey Graves] are staples of a global entertainment company.. and every once in a while (in the grand scheme of WWE) I get to wear a headset next to them... & then you add in [Snoop Dogg] at Mania?? #DumbestLifeOfAllTime."

As McAfee alluded to, his WrestleMania 40 commentary work was accompanied by the voices of broadcasting veterans Michael Cole and Corey Graves, the latter of whom is a regular fixture on "WWE SmackDown." On night two of WrestleMania 40, however, Graves, Cole, and McAfee were joined by a pair of special guest commentators – former WWE Champion CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. In the case of Snoop Dogg, his venture behind the announce desk was in correspondence with the Philadelphia Street Fight that pitted The Pride against The Final Testament.

WWE on-boarded McAfee as a full-time commentator in April 2021 as a part of the "SmackDown" brand. McAfee maintained this position on the blue brand alongside Cole until September 2022, when he signed a deal to work as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay."