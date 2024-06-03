Matt Hardy Comments On Ex-AEW Star Ethan Page Joining WWE NXT

AEW has bid farewell to several performers over the past few months, with "All Ego" Ethan Page being one of the most high-profile, especially given his recent appearance on "WWE NXT." Page attacked "NXT" Champion Trick Williams in the closing moments of the May 27 edition of "NXT," proclaiming himself as the man who recently attacked Noam Dar and Oro Mensah, before holding the "NXT" Championship to suggest that he will be Williams' next challenger.

Someone who knows Page well is Matt Hardy as they had both a rivalry and partnership during their time in AEW. During a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy explained why he believes WWE will be the perfect fit for Page. He thinks the former AEW star's entertainment skills will shine brighter in "NXT" than in AEW.

"I think it's the perfect spot for him," Hardy said. "I think he could be in there, I think he could thrive. He is a great speaker, he's a great entertainer, and he gets how to stop, how to make the look, how to connect with the audience if he's a heel or a babyface or whatever it may be. He gets all of that, so I think he will do well there, and I'm super happy and stoked for my friend, who really didn't want to waste away in his prime years."

Despite reports suggesting that Page is now a full-time member of the WWE roster, Page has stated that he has yet to sign a contract with WWE. But he added that he is more than happy to listen to offers given what he did to Trick Williams.

