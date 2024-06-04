Rob Van Dam Discusses Potential WWE & AEW Opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam still seems to have a lot left in the tank as proven by his multiple appearances in AEW over the past year, leading to fans speculating on who could potentially be a dream opponent for him.

During a recent edition of the "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD revealed some WWE names from the past and present whom he would like to get in the ring with, if the chance presented itself.

"I wouldn't mind having Sabu's final match that he's talking about having, a retirement match. That would be cool," RVD said. "As far as somebody else, I don't know. There's a little buzz that Kevin Owens wants to wrestle RVD, I'm down for that, that would be cool. I don't have like fantasy picks, but I know I would have a good match, well with anybody. But I think it would be cool to work with Ricochet, that kid can do some amazing stuff ... and Kevin Nash."

From the AEW side of things, RVD highlighted AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland — whom he has already faced — as a wrestler he could produce more with if given enough time to have a full-length rivalry.

"I would like to wrestle Swerve [Strickland] again too," RVD said. "We had a good chemistry, we had a good match, but that's the kind of thing where we would definitely crank it up and add a lot if we had a chance to do a program. It could be something where we always outdo each other."

RVD even suggested a feud with Strickland could be similar to his legendary rivalry with Jerry Lynn in ECW, before noting that he would also like to face the likes of Christian Cage and Chris Jericho.

