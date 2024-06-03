Newly Returned WWE Star Sonya Deville Discusses Potential Opponents

WWE Star Sonya Deville has named opponents she'd like to step in the ring with following her return to the company after suffering a torn ACL. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Deville named Asuka and Rhea Ripley as the two WWE stars she'd like to go one-on-one with in the near future.

"I've had a million matches with her, but not a lot televised and never a single televised to my knowledge. Asuka is one of my favorite opponents, we would have awesome matches down in NXT seven years ago, eight years ago on live events, in road loops. And I mean, it was my favorite match to this day but we never got an angle on TV... I mean I would love a match with Rhea, too; I've touched Rhea in the ring, maybe tag matches... Never as singles, but we've definitely been in the same match. I would love that."

Deville hadn't been seen on WWE television for 10 months after sustaining the injury in July 2023, where she was one half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions with Chelsea Green. After Deville was ruled out for an indefinite period of time, she would be replaced by Piper Niven who is still partners with Green today.

Since Deville's return to WWE, she has been seen in multiple backstage segments with both Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, offering to help them as a tag team in some capacity. However, Baszler continues to not be interested in Deville's services, while Stark seems to be intrigued.

