AEW's Lance Archer Reflects On His WWE Run And Why It Didn't Work Out

Long before he became the "Murderhawk Monster" in AEW and NJPW, Lance Archer competed in WWE under the ring name Vance Archer. He primarily worked on the "ECW" brand between 2009 and 2010 before leaving the company. While speaking on "The Snake Pit" podcast, the AEW star revealed why his WWE run didn't work out.

Advertisement

"I think my very short time there was a very different time in the business for the company, for myself. I remember I had a conversation with Batista one time because he was still heavily involved when I first got on the road with them. And he was like, 'Man, I wouldn't want to be a heel in this day and age of wrestling...'"

Archer's WWE run coincided with the company's shift toward PG programming, meaning that the performers were restricted in what they could do on television. Archer isn't sure if this is why his time in the company didn't work out, but it may have played a part in it. He also noted that he had good and bad times in the promotion.

As of this writing, the "Murderhawk Monster's" future is up in the air after spending the past four years working for Tony Khan. Earlier this year, Archer revealed that he hasn't signed a new AEW deal yet, but he believes that he's still healthy enough to compete at a high level. Archer has also expressed his desire to bring his NJPW tag team to AEW, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

Advertisement