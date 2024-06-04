Sami Zayn Vs. Chad Gable For WWE Intercontinental Title Added To Clash At The Castle

Just a few weeks removed from their three-way match including Bronson Reed at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Chad Gable is finally getting his one-on-one rematch with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gable has been terrorizing Zayn (as well as his own stable, Alpha Academy) since losing to him and turning heel on the April 15 edition of "WWE Raw," just two weeks after Zayn won the title at Wrestlemania 40. His treatment of Alpha Academy has been intertwined with Zayn, who sees Gable for the overbearing heel he is and has attempted to get the brainwashed trio to see it for themselves. On this week's "Raw," Gable initially refused to appear, instead sending the Academy out and having Maxxine Dupri read a letter in which Gabe insulted both the Academy and Zayn before stating that the only way for this to end was for Gable to get another singles title shot. Zayn relented and agreed to the match, almost offhandedly signing off on his fourth title defense before once again trying to talk the Academy out of their abusive relationship with the absent "Master Gable" — who proceeded to attack Zayn from behind.

With Zayn down, Gable returned to berating the Academy, getting in Otis' face when he hesitated to attack Zayn as well. Akira Tozawa then showed signs of rebellion, and Gable's harsh treatment of Dupri initially had Otis standing up to him as well. By then, however, Zayn was up again and resumed his battle with Gable, who suddenly threw Zayn into Otis, who then hit Dupri and Akira Tozawa on the ring aprin, causing them to fall. Gable and Zayn blamed each other, but Otis ultimately chose to slam Zayn into the mat. Gable kicked Zayn while he was down and threw the International Championship on him after posing with it; backstage, an elated Gable praised the Academy's loyalty, declaring once again that Otis was "my number one guy."