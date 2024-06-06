AEW's Lance Archer Discusses His Relationship With Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

Though the duo's appearances have become more rare, AEW stars Lance Archer and Jake "The Snake" Roberts were key figures of the promotion in its early days. Archer recently stepped in as a guest host on Roberts' podcast, "The Snake Pit," and offered some insight into the pair's working relationship.

"After I got into the business, I'd met him a few times, probably in some of his darker days," Archer said. "To be involved with him in AEW and see him in the good light that he has been in the entire time that we've kind of been connected and working together, it's been an awesome, awesome experience."

Over the last few years, Archer has not only received plenty of advice from Roberts, but he's also seen the veteran performer pass on knowledge to others within AEW. Archer alleged that, in addition to serving as his manager, Roberts was brought into the company to help develop the younger talent on the microphone.

"I'll give credit to the Gunns — to the boys, Austin and Colten," Archer continued. "I saw them biting his ear all the time, trying to get ideas on how they could cut their promos. ... And their promo skills just skyrocketed from there because they went to him."

There were some who didn't take advantage of Roberts' presence, with Archer referring to a type of wrestler known as an "askhole." According to the performer, an "askhole" is someone who asks an older performer like Roberts for advice, but has no intention of actually following it.

As far as the onscreen relationship between the two, Archer feels that Roberts lended him some credibility as he transitioned back from wrestling in Japan to the United States. Promo abilities were not one of Archer's strong suits, and it's a skill that Roberts helped him develop further.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.