Shane 'Hurricane' Helms Shouts Out Fellow WWE Producers

Current WWE backstage producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms has highlighted several producers and agents within the company that he'd like to thank, as he took to social media on Tuesday to share his admiration for those that are available to help talent on a day-to-day basis in WWE. The retired star wishes he had that type of support when he was in the midst of his own wrestling career.

"I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird, Jason Jordan, Jamie "By God" Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ, nWo KD, Abyss, Daivari, Petey Williams and the newest members B Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!"

Helms has been working as a producer in WWE since 2019 after retiring from full-time competition on the indies, however he did make one final in-ring appearance for WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble inside the Thunderdome. He did notably mention former NXT Champion Bobby Roode and current "WWE Smackdown" General Manager Nick Aldis as the two newest members to join the team of agents and producers within WWE, as both men began their duties behind the curtain in 2023. After working backstage for five years and having wrestled during the "Ruthless Aggression" era, Helms has revealed why the modern version of the WWE locker room is much "safer" place than it used to be.