Liv Morgan Invokes Katy Perry In Pic Mock Kissing Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan shocked the wrestling world last week on "WWE Raw" when she kissed Dominik Mysterio after defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a steel cage. On last night's "Raw," Morgan continued to flirt with Mysterio even though he warned her about repercussions from Rhea Ripley, who will definitely seek revenge on Morgan once she's healthy. Although a second kiss between the two didn't occur this time, Morgan tempted Mysterio throughout the show, with Finn Balor intervening in order for "Dirty Dom" to refocus, however he did seem to show the slightest bit of interest in Morgan this time around.

Advertisement

Morgan took to social media last night to share a photo of herself kissing a WWE production truck with Mysterio's face on it, while referencing singer/songwriter Katy Perry in the caption. "I kissed a boy and I liked it."

I kissed a boy and I liked it 🤭 pic.twitter.com/StICgidp5l — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 4, 2024

Morgan also told Mysterio she wants to take everything away from her former tag-team partner Ripley, which includes him, and will make it her mission to continue the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. It remains uncertain when Ripley could possibly make a return to the ring after suffering an injury, but "Mami" recently shared a photo through Instagram suggesting she is starting to train again. "In order to achieve greatness, you must surround yourself with the greats. Buddy & Rhea." Although Morgan continues to be involved with the Judgment Day, she has yet to have a match made for her Women's World Championship at Clash at the Castle, possibly indicating she will not appear on another PLE until Money in the Bank in July.

Advertisement