How Bully Ray Would Book Program Between AEW Champ Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay

While Roderick Strong may have a say on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday, the main event for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door looks to be AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland facing AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. The match arguably pits the two most popular wrestlers in AEW right now against each other, and as such has fans and pundits alike wondering whether Ospreay or Strickland will be walking out as AEW's top dog.

On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio", Bully Ray gave his thoughts on what the result of the Forbidden Door match should be. While he liked the idea of a draw, the two-time Hall of Famer also was in favor of what he feels is the more unpredictable route.

"You could go a very traditional wrestling route, or you go the way that people probably don't see coming," Bully said. "Because right now, Will Ospreay is the golden boy of AEW. He's up there man. So beat him, in the middle. Beat him. Give Swerve that victory over Ospreay. I'm not saying you've got to hit him with your finish and beat him strong. Roll him up, one, two, three, kick out at three and a half, and Swerve had those shoulders pinned. And then you have Will Ospreay cutting a promo saying 'You know what? Swerve beat me fair and square. Yada yada. This is a professional wrestling company, and I am a professional wrestler. And as a professional wrestler, I am going to wrestle my way back to the championship.'"

From there, Bully believes the right course is for Ospreay to win the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, earning himself a rematch against Strickland at All In.

"And then, you bring Ospreay to Wembley, in front of the hometown, and that's where you give him the big win," Bully said.

