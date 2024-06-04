Swerve Strickland Attends House Of The Dragon Premiere With Fellow AEW Stars

Sporting a black gown of the gothic-medieval-fantasy aesthetic, former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale recently graced the red carpet for the season two premiere of HBO's "House of the Dragon." As revealed in a series of X (formerly Twitter) posts, Nightingale was not alone for this exclusive event, as her colleagues Prince Nana and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland were also in attendance.

While Nightingale posed in her black dress, Strickland and Nana arrived at the New York City event dressed in medium gray and sparkling-white suits, respectively. Strickland, of course, also came equipped with his AEW World Championship title belt.

A spin-off of the popular "Game of Thrones" series, "House of the Dragon" debuted its season one in the summer of 2022 with ten episodes. As of this writing, eight episodes are confirmed for season two, with the television premiere set for June 16. "House of Dragon" serves as a prequel to "Game of Thrones," as the events of this fantasy drama series take place hundreds of years before that of "Game of Thrones." Portions of "House of Dragon" are also based on the novel "Fire & Blood," which is written by George R. R. Martin.

Given that HBO and All Elite Wrestling programming both fall under the umbrella of Warner Bros Discovery, AEW recently organized a special match in promotion of the aforementioned season two release. This non-title bout pitted Strickland against Killswitch on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," in which Strickland emerged victorious. Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia previously squared off in the first ever "House of the Dragon" themed match in 2022, where Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat served as the special guest timekeeper.