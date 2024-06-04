AEW Star Willow Nightingale Shares Pics From House Of The Dragon Premiere

HBO's "House of the Dragon" is returning for a second season in the coming weeks, and several AEW stars were present during last night's red carpet premiere. Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale posted several shots of herself in attendance on X, with her dress making her allegiances clear regarding the series' "Green vs. Black" conflict.

The first season of "House of the Dragon," based on the book "Fire and Blood" by George R. R. Martin, depicted the Targaryen family ruling over Westeros hundreds of years before the events of "Game of Thrones." Following the death of King Viserys Targaryen, a war breaks out between different factions of the family vying for control, represented by the late king's wife Queen Alicent Hightower in green and his daughter Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in black.

With AEW's close relationship to Warner Bros Discovery, who owns HBO, the wrestling company has previously held tie-in promotions for the prequel series. In 2022, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson took on Daniel Garcia in a "House of the Dragon" themed match, with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat as a special guest timekeeper.

More recently, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland faced Killswitch on the May 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in a match to promote the returning fantasy series. Strickland won the match, which was a non-title bout and his 10th victory in a row. The connections to "House of the Dragon" were thinner the second time around, with Killshot's dinosaur-inspired mask serving as the only tenuous thread tying the match's theme to the "Game of Thrones" prequel.