WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Teases More Future Cross-Promotions For NXT

The May 28 edition of "WWE NXT" got the wrestling world talking as it seemed that the company had opened up a forbidden door of their own. Not only did former AEW star Ethan Page make his surprise debut at the end of the show to attack NXT Champion Trick Williams, but TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was announced as the woman Roxanne Perez would be defending her NXT Women's Championship against at NXT Battleground on June 9. NXT booker Shawn Michaels is also showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to incorporating other company's talents into his programming, stating in an interview with "KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas" that WWE fans should expect more cross-promotion in the future.

Advertisement

"I have no doubt that there's going to be some very exciting announcements coming down the pipe, let's put it that way," Michaels said. "I will say this; again, it comes back to wanting to entertain the people do this...for fans 'we have wanted a, b, and c for so long.' I guess with those of us that get to do this behind the scenes, those are things that we've wanted to see, so why not see if we can bring you guys what it is you've been looking for?"

Michaels admitted that he is honored to have Grace in NXT for the upcoming Battleground event on June 9, and even revealed that he thought Page was still under contract with another company. However, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he is very excited for what both Grace and Page do in NXT, and that it is a very exciting time to be a professional wrestling fan.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.