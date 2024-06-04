Video: Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk With WWE Headquarters Video Wall

While he continues to be a proud "Scottish Warrior," recent months have seen Drew McIntyre develop into a proud troller as well, with his primary target being former WWE Champion CM Punk. As seen on X (formerly Twitter), McIntyre's latest jab at Punk took form near the entrance of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Advertisement

"This is your job. It's the new headquarters. We have all this technology. I want this to be the first thing people see – [Punk's] big, stupid face when they walk in the door. Can we do it?" McIntyre asked a WWE staff member. Equipped with a switch panel of sorts, the staff member then granted McIntyre's request by changing the adjacent video wall, that was initially showing a WWE Clash at the Castle graphic, to a photograph of a crying CM Punk. Seemingly satisfied by the result, McIntyre proclaimed that the new image was a piece of "art."

Welcome to WWE HQ 😘 pic.twitter.com/z25zoiUOms — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 4, 2024

The rivalry between McIntyre and Punk gained traction in the wake of the 2024 Royal Rumble event, as Punk revealed a torn triceps injury that would keep him out of action for several months. In response, McIntyre told Punk that he had prayed for his downfall.

Advertisement

After McIntyre lobbied several more verbal shots at him in the months following, Punk eventually fought back in physical form at WrestleMania 40, notably attacking McIntyre with his arm brace. This move ultimately allowed Damian Priest to then cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Two months later, Priest will now defend his title against McIntyre at the aforementioned Clash at the Castle premium live event on June 15.