Eric Bischoff Reacts To Adam Copeland's Crazy Highspot At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland looks set to be out of action for a significant amount of time after fracturing his tibia at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Copeland attempted an elbow drop from the top of a barbed wire steel cage during his match with Malakai Black in Las Vegas, but landed awkwardly and did some serious damage to himself that will see the Rated-R Superstar miss Forbidden Door, All In London, and potentially more AEW shows towards the backend of the year.

"Adam, what were you thinking?" Eric Bischoff said during a recent edition of the "Wise Choices" podcast. "What were you thinking coming down like that? Yes, you're 50 years old, you know that, but you knew that bump would be that–what you did would be dangerous if you were in your 30s. Had nothing to do with your 50s, yes [your] 50s makes it harder to come back from because, take it from me, you won't heal as fast at 50 as you did at 30, but the odds for injury is still there. It's just a horribly dangerous move, and for what?"

Bischoff explained that Copeland needs to lead by example when he returns as AEW needs a veteran like him in the locker room, especially given how many risks the rest of the AEW roster takes on a regular basis. Bischoff also stated that a lot of injuries happen in AEW due to the fact that the performers only wrestle on TV and not at house shows, meaning that the performers put their bodies through too much too fast when it comes to big pay-per-view matches.

