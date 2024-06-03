Thunder Rosa Says Injured Star Is 'Needed In AEW'

AEW is currently dealing with a long list of injuries keeping major stars out of action, from Britt Baker to Kenny Omega. One of the most recent performers to go down is Adam Copeland, who fractured a bone in his leg after jumping from the top of a cage at AEW Double or Nothing. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW star Thunder Rosa shared her thoughts on Copeland's injury.

Advertisement

"It makes me so sad, because he's so positive in the locker room," Rosa said. "He gives us lectures of what to do in the ring and how to handle some things. It's sad that he's not gonna be with us for a minute. Hopefully this is not a career-ending injury and we can see him doing a big comeback."

Despite the unfortunate injury, the AEW star had positive things to say about Copeland's Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black, including the involvement of Copeland's old Brood ally Gangrel. As for Copeland, the 50-year-old stated that the injury was his body's way of reminding him that he is getting older and can't do the same kinds of moves he used to attempt.

Following Double or Nothing, Copeland vacated the TNT Championship, with a ladder match scheduled to determine the new champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The injury will likely keep Copeland out for at least three months, and possibly as long as nine or 10 months depending on the severity.

Advertisement

Rosa has had her own experiences with injury, as she just returned to the ring this past December following more than a year of dealing with back problems. The back injury forced Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women's World Championship; though she eventually worked her way up to challenge Toni Storm for the title in April at AEW Dynasty, Rosa was unsuccessful.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.