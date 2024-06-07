WWE Star Sonya Deville Discusses Being 'Devastated' By Injury, Relinquishing Title

WWE Superstar Sonva Deville recently made her return to the company after a lengthy spell on the shelf with a torn ACL. Deville suffered her injury during a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on the July 28, 2023 edition of "WWE Smackdown" and hasn't wrestled since.

Advertisement

Due to her injury, Deville also had to vacate her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship that she won less than two weeks before with Chelsea Green, with Piper Niven stepping into take her spot and be the new champion alongside Green. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, Deville explained how upset she was at having her first WWE title taken away from her almost immediately.

"I was so devastated," Deville said. "I mean I'd been with the company for nine years, and of course part of being in the WWE is to one day grab that brass ring and get gold around your waist and that's what I had been striving for, of course. So I finally got my first championship and I was so happy, I was so elated, I was ready to make those titles mean more than ever before, and the injury came. Which is probably why I ran back to my hotel and hid in my room and didn't tell anyone I was injured."

Advertisement

Deville explained that she felt her knee buckle during the match but didn't think anything of it as she didn't feel any pain. It wasn't until she tried to go to the bathroom in her hotel room later that night where she fell into the wall due to not being able to put any weight on her knee where she understood that something was very wrong. This was later confirmed by doctors, who told her that her ACL was torn, and had been for sometime.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.