Eric Bischoff Has A 'Strong But Mixed Feeling' About This WWE Character

Former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff has revealed his thoughts on the possible return of Uncle Howdy after the continuous hidden messages and QR codes WWE has inserted throughout their programming on a week to week basis, hinting at the idea of the debut of the Wyatt 6.

On his podcast "83 Weeks," Bischoff described how he's excited about the re-debut of Howdy and believes it has the potential to flourish with multiple personalities involved, but also stated that he feels the storyline needs to be handled delicately because of how much focus they've already put on the character.

"I have such a strong but mixed feeling," Bischoff hedged, "one part of me is thinking man, that would be so cool, I mean that would be, if it works that would be such a cool thing for everybody including Bray but the odds of it working are pretty risky and if it doesn't work it will be more impactful than any other idea would if it didn't work. I mean there's going to be so much focus on it, it's going to go either way if they do it and if it goes great it's going to go awesomely, but if it doesn't go great it's going to go really really bad and that level of risk it's just there, so it makes me a little bit uncomfortable with it."

WWE revealed the latest QR code on last night's edition of "WWE RAW" which re-directs to seven different links that lead to more mysterious videos, pictures and voice memos.

