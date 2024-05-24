Clues In Latest WWE Twitch Stream Potentially Spell Out Exact Date Of Wyatt 6 Debut

As far as the actual content of the video is concerned, it largely depicts of pair of hands (wearing fingerless gloves, though at one point they wrap themselves in tape) writing a series of letters and putting them into envelopes, each marked "Remember Who You Are." The letters contain similar verbiage to that seen in previous clues, but this time there are hints about specific wrestlers rumored to be involved in the stable.

"It is never easy to feel loss," the first letter reads. "You have lost too much already. You deserve to be set free. I know that you are angry. That is okay. Let me show you what that anger can do. When you are ready to take off the blindfold come find me. You can always wear your mask :)" This could refer to the recently re-hired Erick Rowan, the last surviving member of the original Wyatt Family, who was known for wearing a sheep's mask.

"I am so sad seeing you look for a friend but to find none," the second letter reads. "How sad for them to miss out on finding someone as special as you. I have watched you stare into the abyss hoping someone would look back. I want you to know I see you. You are seen. You are loved. Come home. Your new family awaits." This fits with Nikki Cross, whose rare WWE appearances over the last couple of years have seen her alternately searching for friends and staring blankly into space.

