Newest Wyatt-Themed WWE Raw QR Code Unlocks Ominous Survey, Cryptic Series Of Puzzles

From there, the links in the boxes only get more intriguing, bizarre, and downright creepy. One goes to a newspaper article, positioned adjacent to the "Wendy Lucho" piece, titled "STUDY SEES NEGATIVE RESULTS." The story refers to a "cruel and evil experiment" that actually look place in 1965, when Josie Laures and Antoine Senni set new records for time spent alone in a cave. The text of the story includes lines such as "I saved them," "Give me a little more time," and "I must give them the opportunity to repent. I hope, for their sake, they do." It also features an image that appears to refer to Plato's famous Allegory of the Cave.

Elswhere, a sheet of notebook paper with "LIAR LIAR" scratched out in red and black marker contains the words "WhatsApp 5.22" scrawled in the corner, likely suggesting another clue dropping Wednesday. There's also a quick video showing the veiled visage of a mysterious female figure, source code that contains an anchor link to the word "DOOR" within an H1 tag, a piece of paper with the glyph for Pluto all over it, the coordinates 39.7100 N and 75.1192 W, which points to Glassboro, New Jersey, which happens to be the location of Rowan University — likely a not-so-subtle reference to rumored returning superstar and former Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan — and a piece of paper with "WENDY LUCHO" written on it, along with tick marks in each letter, perhaps showing its author working out the anagram before attributing it to the byline in the newspaper article.

WWE Shop recently released two shirts that fit right in with this mysterious journey, with one labeled as "Cavebird 1" and the other as "Cavebird 2."