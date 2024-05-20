WWE Releases New 'Cavebird' Shirts Potentially Related To Upcoming Wyatt-Themed Group

WWE has released two new shirts, and while the artwork doesn't appear to match any current member of the roster, it could make more sense in the near future.

The shirts, both of which display the words "I set them free" along with similar bird designs, feel of a piece with the recent spate of teases for an upcoming faction that might include Uncle Howdy and other characters from the universe of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who died last year but whose legacy is said to be carried on by the yet-to-debut faction. As it stands, the rumored members of the group are Bray's brother Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

Advertisement

The specific phrase "I set them free" appeared in last week's tease of the faction. Like all the other teases, it came via QR code on the screen and led to a video featuring many cryptic messages and imagery. The phrase was also included in the 55-minute video that aired on WWE's Twitch stream Thursday. These hints have become so prevalent that the "WWE Raw" announce team has begun acknowledging them, but there's no word on when the group will debut. The shirts are listed on WWEShop as "Cavebird 1" and "Cavebird 2" — the teases have included some bird imagery, but the word "cavebird" hasn't been prominent.

Wyatt died in August 2023, preparing for a return to the ring from a COVID-related heart ailment, which ultimately claimed his life. He last wrestled at the Royal Rumble, defeating LA Knight in a "Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match." He was 36 years old. Wyatt was honored with a life-sized statue at this year's WrestleMania weekend, where his father Mike Rotunda was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his uncle Barry Windham.

Advertisement