Kevin Nash Says This WWE Champ Has 'Risen To The Occasion'

After years of Roman Reigns dominating the world championship scene in WWE, the promotion now has two distinct champions in Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest.

In a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash explained why he believes that Priest — who dethroned Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 — has risen to the occasion as a champion.

"I just think that Damian has really f**king risen to the occasion," Nash said. He then explained how he feels Priest's star power made him seem physically larger than he actually is, especially in comparison to Drew McIntyre. "Like, he just looked like a star, he looks so comfortable, he looked like he should have that belt."

Some fans were, at first, not too positive about Priest's title run in the early days of his reign, but Nash claims that he, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman (X-Pac in WWE) knew great things were coming back in "NXT." "I thought he was going to be a star. Scott and I both, but Scott was the one, you know, that really was dead on with him, as was Kid [X-Pac]."

Despite this, Rhea Ripley is far more over in The Judgment Day than any of its members, and Nash believes that Priest might just be carrying some of her star power right now. "She's a once-in-a-generation talent, so when you're packaged with her and you're going out and she's doing a lot of the mic work, you know. Like, how much of that is now he's carrying the torch along with the strap?"

Since becoming champion, Priest has defended his title against Jey Uso at a televised event and is set to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle later this month.

