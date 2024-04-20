WWE Star Rhea Ripley Explains The Judgment Day's Family Dynamic

With Damien Prest capturing the World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley stepping away due to injury, the dynamic within WWE faction The Judgment Day is rapidly changing. However, speaking during a recent live edition of the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Ripley looked back on the group's formation, explaining that the performers bonded almost immediately after being put together.

"Damian and I [had] been really good friends since NXT," Ripley said. "We've been through everything together. We came to Raw together at the exact same time. ... Finn, I connected with over time. Obviously, we kicked Edge out. ... We sent him packing so we had a good connection over that."

After Edge was kicked out of the group, it wasn't long before a new member was added in the form of Dominik Mysterio. Since Mysterio joined the group, the onscreen relationship between himself and Ripley has been one of the most fascinating aspects of The Judgment Day, which Ripley acknowledged in the interview.

"When my 'Dirty Dom,' my 'Latino Heat' — when he decided to be a man, we connected very, very quickly," Ripley continued.

For the immediate future, at least, The Judgment Day will be without Ripley. The wrestler announced on Monday's "WWE Raw" that she had to relinquish the Women's World Championship, a little over a week after defending the belt against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40. The latest update on Ripley is that her injury is a sprain to her AC joint, which could keep the WWE performer out of action for the next three months or more.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.