Bully Ray Recalls Pep Talk Triple H Gave To Tag Team At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE stars The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, have had two separate stints with the company across eight years. As members of The Final Testament, the duo are currently in the midst of the biggest push they've received thus far, including a win over The New Day on this week's "WWE Raw." Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray told a story about the team behind the scenes at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April, minutes before he served as the special guest referee for their match with Karrion Kross against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

"I watched [Levesque] go up to AOP and give them one hell of a pep talk," Bully said. "Basically, [he was] telling them, 'Force me to push you.' ... I watched him go up to them and try to get into them, and basically say, 'Give me a reason. Go out there. Steal the show. Do something.'"

It seems Akam and Rezar succeeded at impressing Levesque, as they've been featured fairly prominently on WWE television over the last two months. The pair failed to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship from Axiom and Nathan Frazer, but have since begun piling up wins on "Raw." Though the conversation on "Busted Open" soon turned to independent performers, Bully made a point about seizing chances that he said applies to all wrestlers.

"Every opportunity is an opportunity to create your next opportunity," Bully stated. "You never know when that's gonna be the last shot you got, so you better impress somebody right now."

