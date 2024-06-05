Why Randy Orton Says It's 'Nice' Having New WWE Regime After Vince McMahon Departure

14-time World Champion Randy Orton has opened up about Vince McMahon's departure from WWE after being accused of sexual misconduct within the company, and has provided his thoughts on the new regime led by his former mentor and rival, Triple H. Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Orton explained how McMahon was not very flexible when it came to seeing his family or performing on less shows to heal from injuries, and stated that it was time for McMahon to "move on" even though he appreciates everything he did for him throughout his career.

"Listen, I love Vince, he gave me so many opportunities, but I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It's unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened, but it's nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays, and home for Thanksgiving and home for Christmas ... He (Vince) doesn't care if you had kids, I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him like, 'Man, I got to like not do as many shows, maybe do half the tour and be able to recover, and he just looked at me and was like, 'Oh, I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother Nature gets us all'."

Orton continued to explain that often he felt he had no choice but to perform until he burnt himself out, and praised Triple H for understanding that the talent within WWE are human, while trying to ensure everyonw gets a break once in a while. "The Viper" also complimented Nick Khan and TKO for understanding the business and ushering in a different era of WWE.

