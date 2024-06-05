Mickie James Reacts To TNA's Jordynne Grace Lifting Knockouts Title In WWE NXT Ring

Earlier this year, Jordynne Grace followed in the footsteps of Mickie James by appearing in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble while holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Grace has followed that appearance up with a stint on WWE's developmental brand, and the TNA star is now preparing to challenge Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground this weekend. In a post on X last night, James shared her emotional reaction to seeing Grace in the promotion.

The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me... ahhhsaaahhh.... 🤪 https://t.co/JOAkmJOA9n — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 5, 2024

Grace and James had an intense feud over the Knockouts World Championship in Impact Wrestling beginning in fall 2022. The rivalry stretched to the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in 2023, with James prevailing over Grace in a Title vs. Career match. A short time later, the promotion reverted back to its old name, TNA Wrestling.

Prior to the feud with Grace, James made a surprise appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble while holding the Knockouts World Championship, along with previous appearances in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Grace's subsequent Royal Rumble debut earlier this year seems to have marked the start of a working relationship between WWE and TNA. That partnership looks poised to continue beyond Grace's involvement in NXT, with various performers hinting at future matches.

One of those wrestlers, a TNA star with history in WWE, is Mustafa Ali. The X-Division Champion has teased an inter-promotional match against a WWE star, with his sights set on fellow "205 Live" alum Cedric Alexander. Like Ali during his time in WWE, Alexander is someone often seen as underutilized, and Ali teased giving his former opponent a chance at the X-Division title, implying Alexander may appear in TNA soon.