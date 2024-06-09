WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Lays Out Path To Success For TNA

Following the recent appearance of Jordynne Grace on "WWE NXT," there's been talk about TNA Wrestling being a serious contender to be the number three promotion in the United States behind WWE and AEW. TNA has already had an eventful year in and out of the ring after the company rebranded itself and has produced some well-received events. But the significant cuts behind the scenes have left some people wondering what the future of the company looks like.

Advertisement

Former TNA Executive Producer Eric Bischoff, on a recent edition of his "Wise Choices" podcast, detailed what TNA Wrestling would need to do to be considered the true number three promotion in the US. He explained that regardless of the quality of the matches, wrestlers, or programming, the promotion needs a good TV slot.

"Here's what it's going to take: television," Bischoff said. "Without the television revenue, without the licensing revenue that television potentially has, they don't tour. They're never going to make enough money on pay-per-views to sustain any growth, or less probably really stay in business."

Bischoff stated that TNA could have the best show in the world, but if no one knows it's there, it's not going to make a mark.

Advertisement

"Unless and until TNA is able to find a way to make a significant portion of its annual revenue from a television licensing deal that is going to be sufficient to let them produce and grow the show, they're going to continue to do what they're doing now regardless of the quality, or the talent, the quality of the show, or the talent of the people behind the scenes or in front of the camera. It just is what it is."

Please credit "Wise Choices" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.