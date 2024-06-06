Randy Orton Says This WWE Star Stands Out, 'Definitely' Will Be World Champion

With more than two decades of experience inside the squared circle, Randy Orton has managed to go beyond his early reputation of a punk with a chip on his shoulder to one of WWE's locker room leaders. Sitting down with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Orton was asked if anyone among the current crop of WWE stars stood out to him as potentially achieving the same success he has.

"I don't have a crystal ball or anything, but Austin Theory is young and he's got a great look," Orton said. "I know where his head's at. I've had plenty of talks with him, and a lot of the things I did as a kid that I maybe shouldn't have — the distractions that I was confronted with — he doesn't have those. I think he's just a little more gung ho, motivated, and he sees the goal, he sees the prize, he knows what he wants. And I think he'll definitely be a world champion one day." Theory has already achieved some significant milestones in his relatively short WWE career. He's a two-time United States Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and one-half of the current WWE Tag Team Champions with Grayson Waller. He was also featured prominently at WrestleMania 38 in a memorable angle with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Theory is still young by wrestling standards, at just 26, but too old to beat Orton's record for youngest WWE World Champion. Orton believes that's a record that may never be broken. "As far as someone becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and taking that from me, I don't see that happening," Orton said. "Only because it was a very special circumstance when I became the youngest world champion. I was 24 years old, and I don't know if there's anyone young enough ... so I think I'm going to hold that for quite some time, if not, from here on out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.