WWE Announces First-Ever NHL Stanley Cup Champions Title Belt

WWE is officially adding to its repertoire of professional sports partnerships, announcing its first officially-licensed NHL product: a new title belt to commemorate the next NHL Stanley Cup Champions. The Stanley Cup Final, a best-of-seven series, is set to begin on Saturday, June 8, pitting the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers. Once the winner is crowned, fans will be able to purchase the championship belt through WWE, the NHL, or Fanatics.

As revealed in a WWE press release, the belt will feature side plates displaying the logo and "official markings" for the winning team, as well as showing off the trophy itself front and center. A price for the commemorative item was not listed, but similar title belts are currently sold for $549.99 through WWE's official online store.

In years past, WWE has awarded custom title belts to NFL players who win the Super Bowl as well as opening the items up for purchase. Each NFL team now also has their own belt available to buy. The promotion also has partnerships with the MLB and several collegiate sports conferences, leading to a variety of crossover merchandise through Fanatics, a company that has garnered criticism for the quality of its material and craftsmanship.

The deal between WWE and the NHL was first reported at the end of 2023 but was not officially announced until today. If the entirety of that report is accurate, WWE is set to follow the same outline as its NFL partnership, with title belts eventually being made available for each NHL team.