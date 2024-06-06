Tony Schiavone Weighs In On AEW Title Match Between Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay

Having just disposed of Roderick Strong last night on "AEW Dynamite," Swerve Strickland can now firmly set his sights on AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, where he'll put the AEW World Championship on the line against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. The match up has generated plenty of excitement within the AEW fanbase, as it pits, arguably, the two most popular wrestlers in AEW right now, with Strickland even comparing it to the fight between Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

As one of the senior members of AEW's broadcast team, Tony Schiavone will have a front row seat at Forbidden Door when Ospreay and Strickland finally lock up. When asked by co-host Conrad Thompson on "What Happened When" whether he was excited for the bout or not, Schiavone's answer was fairly predictable.

"Yeah I am, because Swerve has been such a great champion, and Will Ospreay is one of the most incredible performers [I've ever seen]..." Schiavone said. "I think I've said this before, but I don't know if I've seen anyone capture the excitement and imagination of the crowd like Will Ospreay has in such a short period of time. I knew he was great. I didn't know how great he was. And that's a tribute...a testament, whatever, to not only how well he can work, but his interviews have been good too. They've been really authentic...It's going to be quite a challenge for Swerve."

While Ospreay's title shot against Strickland is secure, there's no guarantee he will walk into the event as a champion himself. The "Aerial Assassin" is set to defend the International Title next week on "Dynamite," taking on former champion Rey Fenix in their first singles encounter since April 2019.

