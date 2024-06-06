AEW's Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Won't Watch Who Killed WCW?

Earlier this week, the first episode of "Who Killed WCW?" aired, serving as the latest effort to document the demise of the once-prominent rival to WWE. Despite being an incredibly important figure in the promotion's history, not only did Tony Schiavone not participate in the series, but he won't be watching. Speaking on "What Happened When," Schiavone explained why.

"I have watched some of the 'Dark Side of the Ring,' but I won't watch that," Schiavone said. "Because I know what it is — it's a hatchet job."

Schiavone then stated that he did not like "Who Killed WCW?" and "Dark Side of the Ring" producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, despite Schiavone's podcast co-host Conrad Thompson being a friend of the two. The AEW commentator revealed that he was asked to participate in another of the duo's shows, "Tales From The Territories." However, Schiavone declined the offer.

"I see these people talking to the camera in 'Dark Side of the Ring,' and I'm going, 'What are we doing?'" Schiavone continued. "Have some freaking respect for the business that paid you a lot of money."

One of the reasons Schiavone shared for being angry about the series was his perception that Tommy Dreamer was "canceled" temporarily because Dreamer defended Ric Flair on "Dark Side of the Ring." Schiavone said that Dreamer's statements were wrong, but criticized the producers for including the comments and placing them alongside the damning testimony about Flair, which Dreamer had not heard.

"To me, that tells me all I need to know about those producers, and that's my problem with it, and that's the only thing," Schiavone said, adding that he's heard wonderful things about the production crew.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.