NXT Champ Trick Williams Wants To Defend Title Against This WWE Hall Of Famer

Even before capturing the WWE NXT Championship this past April, Trick Williams has been riding a wave of popularity and success. The 30-year-old has been steadily winning over fans since debuting as an ally to Carmelo Hayes in 2021 before later striking out on his own. Now that he's at the top of NXT, Williams is calling his shots, and that includes challenging a certain WWE Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" commentator while appearing on "The Masked Man Show."

"I already asked Booker, 'Can we run it one time?'" Williams said. "He can still go, man. He's in the gym all the time. He doesn't slow down one bit. ... It's up to him. If we can make this happen, I'm all game. I'll put the title on the line."

Williams went on to say it would be an honor to be Booker's last-ever match, and it would mean the NXT Champion could never have any true complaints about his wrestling career. However, the WWE star may not want to get his hopes up.

In the past, Booker has been adamant about not returning to the ring for a final match, revealing that he previously turned the opportunity down in 2022. The last few years have seen Booker make some occasional in-ring appearances, but only in multi-man matches. One of those appearances included a spot in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, which remains his last official match as of this writing.

Booker hasn't wrestled a singles match since 2019, with his last one-on-one bout in WWE taking place all the way back in early 2012. His opponent in that contest? None other than current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.