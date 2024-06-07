Brian Gewirtz Reveals Whether WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Will Appear In WCW Documentary

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed that 12-time World Champion Hulk Hogan will not be appearing in the new "Who Killed WCW" documentary, despite reaching out to him and requesting his attendance. "Who Killed WCW" is a four-part series produced by WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia that explores the downfall as well as the creative missteps of WCW through interviews with company alumni such as Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, and Goldberg. On "Cheap Heat," Gewirtz explained how he was unable to come to an agreement to get Hogan on the show, but feels that his perspective is very much felt throughout the program:

Advertisement

"We did you know reach out to Hulk and you know, first of all he is not appearing in the documentary to talk, he couldn't do it. You know we tried, we both tried on both sides, it didn't work out ... a lot of people have a lot of opinions on him and talk about him and some positive some negative and his POV is definitely represented on the show and obviously you know him and Eric (Bischoff) were very close and Eric you know can speak to a lot of Hogan's POV at the time."

Gewirtz continued to share that although Hogan is not physically on the show, he feels like they represented him well throughout the series. The first episode of "Who Killed WCW" already debuted on June 4, and can be streamed through Vice TV as well as YouTube and the next two episodes will be released on June 11 and June 18.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.