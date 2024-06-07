AJ Francis Reacts To Winning TNA Digital Media Title

As TNA Wrestling continues to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of "iMPACT" programming, AJ Francis is holding an added celebration of his own. On the June 6 episode of "iMPACT," Francis marked the beginning of his TNA Digital Media Championship reign with a victory over Laredo Kid. Following his title win, Francis appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to share his reaction, noting that he had to keep his excitement contained until the match publicly aired.

"It's a weird feeling because obviously I won it like three weeks ago," Francis said. "So I've had to keep it under wraps. A lot of people have been asking me about it, and I'll be like, 'Man, gotta wait until June 6th, brother.' It's really cool now, and then, especially with the legends that have come through TNA ... It was a big deal to be on the 20th anniversary of the show, [but] to then have an opportunity to win a title on that show, really puts you in a different light. It's a highlight spot for me, and I appreciate that because there have been a lot of people that counted me out, but [as] my homeboy [Seahawks quarterback] Geno Smith said, 'They counted me out, but I ain't count.' I ain't quit counting, so I ain't worried about anything they got to say."

Four months after his release from WWE, Francis made his TNA Wrestling debut during the pre-show of the January 2024 Hard To Kill event. Since then, Francis has wrestled five matches for the promotion, two of which came alongside a former Digital Media Champion, Rich Swann. Together, Francis and Swann are now known as First Class.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.