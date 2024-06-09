Natalya Continues To Tease WWE Departure Via Loaded Taylor Swift Lyrics On Instagram

WWE Superstar Natalya has been the subject of much discussion over the past few weeks as her current contract with WWE is set to expire in a matter of weeks. The former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion has been with the company since 2007, making her one of the longest-tenured performers in the entire company, but judging by what she has posted on social media, perhaps she might have made her decision on what to do next.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya posted a series of behind-the-scenes clips from a photoshoot she was attending. However, it was the use of Taylor Swift's "So Long, London" song played over the top of the reel that has people wondering if Natalya has made up her mind regarding her future.

"I love this song, Taylor gets it," Natalya wrote, fueling fan speculation with the lyrics "I'm just mad as hell cause I loved this place. For so long, London. Had a good run."

Rumors have circulated in the weeks following the initial news of Natalya's contract expiring that she could head to All Elite Wrestling to be part of the third annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament given that she is part of the Hart family. However, a recent report has claimed that Natalya and WWE have been in talks over a new contract as recently as this week, but the 42-year-old has yet to sign anything regarding her next move. If she was to leave, Natalya would leave behind a legacy as one of WWE's greatest female performers, having six Guinness World Records to her name for everything she has done since 2007.

